Indian Bowling All-Rounder Jayant Yadav Set to Join Middlesex for Last Four Games in County Championships

Jayant Yadav, the bowling all-rounder who hails from Haryana is amongst the latest additions of Indian cricketers who are making the move to the County Championships. He is set to play for Middlesex in their last four matches of the County Championship season.

His move to Middlesex would make it his second stint in the County Championship having represented Warwickshire previously. He will follow in the footsteps of Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, and Sai Sudharshan.

READ MORE: Surrey Sign Promising Indian Prospect Sai Sudharshan for Last 3 Games in County Championships - News18

Yadav has also represented India in the Test format as well where he made his debut against England in 2016. The left-arm off-spinner is known for his accuracy and consistently bowling a single line and length. His batting is decent as well having racked up a century against England’s tour in India, in 2016. He has also had impressive exploits with the bat having made a 392-run partnership with veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra when playing against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

Jayant also represents the Gujarat Titans as well but isn’t a regular starter for the side and is mostly used whenever the team needs an additional boost in the spin department.

READ MORE:Prithvi Shaw Will Return to Northamptonshire in 2024 - News18

After Yadav’s exploits in the 2016 series against England, he has barely featured for the Indian side. Currently, he only has played a total of 6 Test matches with his last being Sri Lanka in March 2022 held at Mohali. In that particular match, he was primarily used as a third spinner when the side had the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He only got a total of 17 overs to bowl across both innings as compared to Ashwin and Jadeja who got 41 and 29 overs respectively.

Yadav will be hoping to get his international career back on track with the help of the stint at County cricket. He will be replacing South Africa’s Pieter Malan who is set to return back to South Africa for reasons which are unknown at this time.

Like the others who are playing in the County Championships, Yadav will hope to have a better understanding of the English conditions and possibly be considered as an option owing to his all-round abilities whenever India tours England.