Captain Rohit Sharma is happy that the Indian team has someone of the like of Yashasvi Jaiswal in their Test squad as, in his word, they ‘desperately needed a left-hander’.

The Indian team has a versatile left-hander in Rishabh Pant but he’s been recovering from injuries suffered during a car crash last December.

However, in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel they have two more quality left-handers to bank on but both bat lower down the batting order.

Jaiswal, a top-order batter, will be opening alongside Rohit as he’s confirmed to make his debut in the first Test against West Indies that starts from today in Dominica.

“There are a couple of guys who have missed out. Unfortunately, you can pick only 15-16 players in the squad. But everyone’s time will come. That is what I want to say," Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.

“Indian cricket desperately needed a left-hander and we found a very good player in Jaiswal. He looks very promising. So is Ruturaj and Gill. Gill has obviously been playing good cricket for a year now and hope he continues his good form," he added.

India have as many as four batters in their Test squad who can open including Rohit, Shubman Gill, Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Ruturaj has got all the potential to be succesfull in red-ball cricket. He has shown us in T20 cricket what he can do. It’s time for him, I’m sure he’s also looking forward to getting more runs for Indian team. It’s quite exciting when you have guys like these coming into the squad. It’s good for the Indian team," Rohit said.

With Jaiswal confirmed to open, Gaikwad will have to wait for his time but Gill, who has so far opened for India in Tests has now been handed over his preferred batting spot - No. 3.

“As far as batting positions are concerned, Gill will bat at No. 3 as He wanted to bat at the spot. He had discussion with Rahul bhai that he has played all his cricket at No. 3 and No. 4 and can contribute better for the team from No. 3. For us, it’s also better since we get left-right combo. This is what we are trying and hopefully, this becomes a long-term thing as we have been desperate for a left-hander. Let’s hope he performs really well and makes that spot his own," Rohit said.