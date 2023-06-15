'Arrogant India Have Underestimated Rest of the World': Andy Roberts Slams India After WTC Final Defeat

Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Andy Roberts lashed out at the Indian cricket team for their approach in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. It was a below-par performance from Rohit Sharma and Co who looked unprepared for the summit clash, while Australia stamped their authority over the Asian Giants to claim the mace with a 209-run victory.

After the dismal show, the Indian team faced scrutiny for their team selection and approach as they looked no match to Australia. Meanwhile, it was another heartbreak for Asian Giants in ICC tournaments as they last won an ICC trophy way back in 2013.

Roberts suggested that India underestimate the rest of the world and that arrogance has crept into it.

“There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is—Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there,” Roberts, 72, told mid-day.

India failed to match the beat with Australia as the Indian batters looked underprepared for the red-ball cricket in English conditions. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were the only Indian batters who managed to cross the 50-run mark.

Roberts talked about India’s batting in the WTC Final and said he didn’t saw any bright spot in the department.

“I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand. Shubman Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind. He has good hands, but he must get behind the ball. Virat Kohli, though, got a brute of a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings. India have some very good players mind you, but they have not performed creditably away from home,” said Roberts.

While the team management also came under scrutiny for dropping Ravichandran Ashwin from the XI for the WTC final and Roberts joined the bandwagon to slam the decision.

“Dropping Ashwin was ridiculous. How can you not pick your best spinner? Unbelievable, the think-tank’s decision to pick four quick bowlers (Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur) appeared fine to him except the fact that not one of those four is very tall. “That would have made a difference in terms of bounce,” said Roberts.