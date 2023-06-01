Indian Cricket Team Jersey Launch Live Updates: Ahead of WTC Final, Brand New Kit to be Revealed Today

A brand new jersey will be revealed for the Indian cricket team ahead of the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in England. The BCCI recently announced adidas a new partnership with adidas as its kit sponsor.

The Indian team is currently in England gearing up for the WTC final during which they will face Australia staring June 7 at The Oval.

The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give the sports good manufacturer exclusive rights for to supply kit across all formats of the game.

The company will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the Read More