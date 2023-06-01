Indian Cricket Team Jersey Launch Live Updates: Ahead of WTC Final, Brand New Kit to be Revealed Today

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 15:27 IST
New Delhi, India
A brand new jersey will be revealed for the Indian cricket team ahead of the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in England. The BCCI recently announced adidas a new partnership with adidas as its kit sponsor.
The Indian team is currently in England gearing up for the WTC final during which they will face Australia staring June 7 at The Oval.
The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give the sports good manufacturer exclusive rights for to supply kit across all formats of the game.
The company will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the Read More
A majority of the Indian players were busy with IPL back home and then quickly left for England to get into the Test mode
The jersey will be revealed on June 1. The announcement for the launch was made earlier today.
View this post on Instagram
The new training kit was unveiled on May 25th after a few members of the India squad landed in England to start practicing for the championship final.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian cricket team’s jersey launch. The new kit will be revealed today and the men’s team will debut it in the final of the ICC WTC 2023 starting June 7. The players have already started gearing up for the marquee clash against Australia in the new training kit provided by adidas. Stick with us for all the latest updates.
Rohit Sharma and his men will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.
“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said.
adidas has been associated with likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer and other major teams.
In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Senior National Cricket Team, adidas will also kit the India “A” Men’s and Women’s National Team, India “B” Men’s and Women’s National Team, India U-19 Men’s and Women’s National Team, their coaches, and staff.
India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).
Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav