Indian Deaf Cricket Association Begins T20 World Cup Preparation With a 26-player National Camp

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association has named 26 players to participate in the national coaching camp to be held from August 21 to August 25 in Delhi. The association will then name a 15-man squad for the World Cup scheduled to be held from December 1 to December 12 in Doha (Qatar) later this year.

Vinod Kumar Mata has been appointed as the Chief Selector. Ashok Kumar and Manoj Kushwaha will also form part of the selection committee for the T20 Deaf Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, MP Singh has been appointed as head coach and Devdutt Baghel has been appointed as coach for the World Cup.

“We selected 26 players from all over India on the basis of our local tournaments. We will select 15-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar,” Baghel told CricketNext.

Despite of their disabilities, the players at this level are highly trained and do not need much help in things other than cricket.

“The coaching process is similar to regular cricket. The only thing is that they can’t hear and some players can’t speak as well. But the rules and every other thing is similar to regular cricket,” Baghel explained.

“They communicate through sign language and they even have an interpreter for the coordination. They are generally trained kids and we don’t really have to put a lot of effort in their training. They have a good command on lip-reading,” Baghel added.

List of 26 players selected for the national coaching camp –

1. JR Tyagi

2. Virender

3. Vivek

4. Kuldeep

5. Vicky

6. Umar

7. Shetty

8. Munna

9. Sai Akash

10. Indranil

11. Pranil

12. Akash

13. Sudarsan

14. Manish

15. Manjeet

16. Indrajeet

17. Rohit

18. Nand KS

19. Yashwanth

20. Susheel

21. Santi

22. Suhail PR

23. Suvrojyoti

24. Abhishek

25. Deepak

26. Shiv