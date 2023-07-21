CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Indian Embassy Hosts Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. After Triumph Over Bangladesh In 2nd ODI
2-MIN READ

Indian Embassy Hosts Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. After Triumph Over Bangladesh In 2nd ODI

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 08:45 IST

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Indian women's cricket team in Bangladesh embassy (BCCI Women)

Indian women's cricket team in Bangladesh embassy (BCCI Women)

Indian women's cricket team were hosted by the Indian embassy in Bangladesh after a resounding win in the second ODI

India Women scripted a resounding comeback in the second ODI to stay alive in the three-match series against Bangladesh. The India women’s cricket team registered an emphatic 108-run victory in the second match to level the ODI series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Following the second ODI triumph, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka hosted the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on Wednesday. Sharing some images of the event, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women tweeted, “Snapshots from Team India’s visit to India House in Dhaka hosted by High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Mrs Manu Verma.”

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues displayed stunning all-round prowess to earn a much-needed victory for her side in the second ODI. Jemimah contributed significantly with the bat having produced a vital knock of 86.

ENG vs AUS Highlights Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley’s Brilliance Help England Take Lead at Stumps

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also played a key role, pulling off a crucial innings of 52. Jemimah and Harmanpreet’s brilliance with the bat helped India Women in posting a formidable total of 228/8. For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun picked up two wickets each in the game.

Bangladesh Women, during the run chase, got off to a horrendous start having lost their two opening batters with just 14 runs on the board. Fargana Hoque came up with a courageous knock of 47 but her batting ultimately proved to be futile. After showcasing a terrific performance with the bat, Jemimah Rodrigues once again excelled in the bowling unit. The 22-year-old scripted astonishing figures of 4/3 in her 3.1 overs to bowl out the hosts for just 120.

“We wanted to bat only. It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemmy came in we played according to the ball and focus was on rotating the strike. We have been batting on flat tracks, played ODIs after a long time and hence were not able to adjust quickly, but we spoke about how to adjust and bat on these surfaces (after the first game). It will be a good game in two days’ time," Harmanpreet Kaur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

ALSO READ| ‘Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank You’: IND Captain Corrects Presenter For Mistakenly Calling Her Jemimah in a Mic Drop Moment - WATCH

With the series tied at 1-1, all eyes will now be on the outcome of the final ODI. The third and final encounter of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 22.

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Harmanpreet Kaur
  2. indian women cricket team
  3. Jemimah Rodrigues
first published:July 21, 2023, 08:45 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 08:45 IST