Indian Pacer Jaydev Unadkat To Join Sussex to Take Part in County Championship

Sussex Cricket on Thursday announced the signing of Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat for the first three County Championship matches in September.

Unadkat will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex looks to secure promotion to the first division.

“I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games in September. I have been following the team’s recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team’s goals," Unadkat was quoted as saying in a media release, issued by Sussex.

“The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career.

I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly, helping the team win games. I am looking forward to joining everyone at Sussex," he added.

The 31-year-old left-arm seamer has taken 382 first-class wickets in 103 appearances, at an average of 22.5 and with best bowling figures of 8-39. Unadkat has also represented India on 22 occasions and was recently part of the Test side that toured the West Indies.

“We are delighted that Jaydev will join us for the September championship period, he is a quality bowler and a great guy to have joined our squad at an exciting time of the season. His record is outstanding, and we will be looking for Jaydev to share his experience with our developing team," said Sussex head coach, Paul Farbrace.

“Everyone at Hove is looking forward to Jaydev being part of this Championship run-in and helping the team to take wickets and win games of cricket," he added.