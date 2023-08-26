EX-IND Star Predicts ‘Good Opportunities’ for Openers in WC 23: ‘If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma’

Former Indian opening batter, Virender Sehwag backed current Indian captain, Rohit Sharma to end up as the leading run-scorere for the World Cup 2023. He said that the Indian pitches will be a good surface to the opening batter and his records as an opening batter speak for themselves.

Sehwag was asked for his predictions regarding who he thinks would end up as the leading run-scorer in the competition and he picked the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma.

“India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma," said Virender Sehwag.

Further, he also said that big tournaments improve his energy level and bring out the best of him. So I surely think he will perform well in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma in the last edition of World Cup 2019 held in England scored a heap of runs with as many as five Hundreds under his belt. He was the leading run-getter with 648 runs at an average of 81 in five matches.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis also predicted his leading run-getter and he picked English team white-ball captain, Joss Buttler. In the video, he said:

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. Outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions along with England having a good World Cup. I think he’s going to be the one guy that stands out.”

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is set to be hosted by India. The Indian team will be looking to replicate their World Cup win in 2011 which was also hosted in India at the time. With the leadership of Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli, the side will look to put in a good fight for the title whilst also competing with the likes of Pakistan, Australia, England and others.

India also has received boosts in their squads with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer as well as KL Rahul who have been picked in the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.