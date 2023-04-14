India's First-ever Women’s Team for Visually Impaired Cricketers Set to Face Nepal

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has taken a step forward and introduced the first-ever women’s team for visually impaired cricketers. The side that comprises 17 players will compete in a bilateral series in Nepal later this month.

“This is the first-ever women’s team for visually impaired players and will be playing their first bilateral series,” John David, CABI’s General Secretary said while interacting with News18 CricketNext.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

CABI in a tweet wrote, “Breaking Barriers and Shattering Stereotypes! Introducing the first-ever Indian Blind Women Cricket Team. Congratulations to these inspiring athletes on their remarkable achievement. Let’s show our support and cheer them on as they take on the world! #InclusioninSports #Diversity”.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Breaking Barriers and Shattering StereotypesIntroducing the first-ever Indian Blind Women Cricket Team. Congratulations to these inspiring athletes on their remarkable achievement. Let's show our support and cheer them on as they take on the world! #InclusioninSports #Diversity pic.twitter.com/AFMaR34WVN — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) April 11, 2023

Initially, 36 players were shortlisted for the selection camp in Bhopal that took place last month and later a 17-player squad was announced on the basis of the same.

“As many as 36 players were shortlisted initially on the basis of the national tournaments out of 200+ players. And further, we finalised these 17 cricketers,” David added.

Sushma Patel will be leading the side against Nepal in the bilateral series while Gangavva will be her deputy.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here