Indore Pitch Rating Changed From 'Poor' to 'Below Average' After BCCI Appeal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revised its rating for the pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on which the third Test between India and Australia was played. The ICC match referee Chris Broad had given a ‘poor’ rating in his report following which the BCCI lodged an appeal.

The third Test got underway from March 1 but concluded in the morning session of the third day with Australia storming to a nine-wicket win.

“Following an appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India pursuant to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the rating of pitch used for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 1-3 March has been changed from “poor” to “below average.”," the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

The ICC panel comprising Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member, reviewed footage of the Test before arriving at the decision.

The panel concluded that the guidelines had been followed by the match referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the “poor” rating.

As a result, one demerit point has been awarded to the venue.

The Indore Test saw as many as 14 wickets falling on the Day 1 itself. A total of 31 wickets fell across seven sessions with 26 of them being taken by the spinners.

The win ensured Australia qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the 2-1 series result also meant India too made it to the summit clash scheduled to be played in June.

