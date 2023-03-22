'Indore Test is a Do-or-Die Match For KL Rahul': Ayaz Memon | FREEHIT with Ayaz And Anand

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in an episode of Cricketnext Presents FREEHIT with Ayaz And Anand, said that India having a lead of 2-0 might work in the favor of KL Rahul.

“I think the team management have to take a call between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill," said Ayaz.

“Also what might actually swing things back in favor of Rahul again is the fact that India has virtually won the series. It just eases the pressure on the Indian batting lineup or Indian batsman. So in that case they might just go with him and

say you know why not give him some more time to settle in or resettle into the team," he added.

The senior cricket journalist also added that the team management can’t keep somebody like Shubman Gill out of the team.

“In many ways, it’s a do-or-die match for KL Rahul. I mean if you don’t score runs in Indore that too against Australia who are low in confidence right now then the axe will have to fall. And you can’t keep somebody(Gill), who’s in such great form, out of the team. This is a big series and somebody who is in a great form should be given a look in," the senior cricket journalist added.

Gill, India’s latest batting sensation, has come out as a flamboyant yet effective batter and taken the cricket world by storm with a patch more purple than the Pansy – adequately portraying the Gen Z.

Rahul, on the contrary, has been stagnant with the Indian setup for quite some time now, and while his consistency in the last few seasons did promote him to being the vice-captain, his inconsistency in the current season has led to his removal from the inconsequential position.

