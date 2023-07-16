India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Live Score: Rain Stops Play in Dhaka, BAN-W 40/2 in 15 Overs

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 10:18 IST
Dhaka, Bangladesh
IND-W vs BAN-W 2023 1st ODI Live Updates: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first. The tourists landed early blows as they got rid of both Bangladesh openers inside the first nine overs.
India won the T20 series 2-1 against Bangladesh earlier this week and will hope for a winning start to the three-match ODI series today in Dhaka.
India batters had a tough time on the slow surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium during the T20I series. The visitors struggled to 95 and 102 in the second and third game while Bangladesh had posted 114 in the series opener.
The contest between India and Bangladesh has been interrupted by rain. The pitch has been put under covers. Hope this is just a passing shower and we have a resumption soon. Bangladesh 40/2 in 15 overs.
Fargana Hoque and Nigar Sultana have so far added 26 runs for the third wicket to lead a steady recovery for Bangladesh after they lost both their openers in quick succession. Hoque has struck three fours in her score of 15 off 30 while Sultana is on eight off 12 with the help of two fours. Inda have used five bowlers so far with.
OUT! Bangladesh lost their second opener as well. Amanjot Kaur strikes as Murshida Khatun tries to break the shackles with an airy drive to hole out at mid-off. She scored 13 off 30.
OUT! Sharmin Akhter has been run out for an 18-ball duck as India land an early blow in the first ODI. Murshida Khatun called for a quick single after playing a shot to backward point. The throw from Amanjot Kaur was quicker with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia doing the rest before Sharmin could enter the crease.
Bangladesh have made a cautious start after being put in to bat first with the rain delaying the toss for the series opener in Dhaka today. Murshida Khatun has struck two fours so far in her innings, both against Pooja Vastrakar – the first through extra cover and the second also through covers. Sharmin Akhter has faced 12 deliveries and is yet to open her account.
Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter are the two Bangladesh openers. India have opened the attack with pacer Pooja Vastrakar alongside spinner Deepti Sharma.
Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain/wicketkeeper), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun
Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the series opener at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
Harmanpreet Kaur says ODIs are a different ball game to T20s and her batters would need to show the patience to put up competitive totals in challenging conditions.
“Wherever we go we want to play on good tracks, fair tracks but how much I know we are going to play on the same track tomorrow. Hopefully we will get a better wicket for the last two games.
“In Asian conditions, tracks can be slow. As a batting unit we have to work hard for the runs and we are ready for that,” said Harmanpreet on the eve of the first ODI.
Bangladesh could have actually won the series had they not self-destructed in their chase of 95 in the second T20. They will be in good spirits after the win on Thursday and the India skipper is expecting a tough fight from the home team.
Barring Harmanpreet, India do not have any six hitter in the squad and that hurt them in T20s. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will get more time to construct their innings in the 50-over format.
Opener Shafali Verma’s form has been under the scanner for a while now and she would look to silence her critics.
Of late, India have found a way to post 270 plus totals regularly but in the prevailing conditions, Harmanpreet feels that would be a far cry.
“Wicket is quite slow and we are not expecting too many runs. Rather than thinking about those big totals, getting (enough) runs for the teams is most important,” she said.
Bangladesh have recalled Shamin Akhter for the series. Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter and Salma Khatun have also been included.