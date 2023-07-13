IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Win the Third T20i; India wins the Series 2-1

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Bangladesh
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team, headed by Harmanpreet Kaur took on their Bangladeshi counterparts in the third T20 of the 3-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The women in blue had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and looked for a whitewash of the hosts.
India lost both openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma cheaply within the powerplay as spinner, Sultana Khatun used the conditions to her advantage.
But Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur stabilized the innings with a 40 odd partnership.
Well that’s the T20 series wrapped up. It was an entertaining match as the tides shifted to both sides in many instances.
The dismissal of the Indian openers could have sparked a collapse but Jemimah and Harmanpreet Kaur came in and provided the crucial partnership needed to set the total. Rabeya Khan’s three scalps made her the highlight of the Bangladeshi bowling attack and Sultana Khatun also chipped in by dismissing both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.
For Bangladesh it was opener Shamima Sulthana who stood strong despite hurting herself whilst batting to help the side set up for a win. Meanwhile after Shamimas dismissal it was crucial that someone come in and score boundaries to seal the game off early and that’s exactly what Nahida Akter did.
Now on to the ODI Series. Let us see how that will go.
So this is Amar, signing off.
Nigar Sultana: Absolutely happy with the win. Before the ODI series the momentum will help us. The spinners all bowled well. They showed their character and came back in the match. We know what we are capable of and playing confident cricket.
On confidence, I know the potential of the players and what they are capable of and obviously we will believe that we can get the win and want to take this to the ODI Series.
Harmanpreet Kaur: The Bangladesh team were more aware, the way they were batting. I think we have a lot of things to learn today and now the ODI series is there and we know what the conditions are like.
On strike rotation, well this wicket you don’t need to play big shots but in the end the collapse, we were not able to get the expected total.
On the ODI series, it will be a low-scoring totals. We just need to go at it over by over. Let’s see how we plan our next few games.
On the youngsters, Yes, definetly, their young bowlers did not make it easy especially the leg spinner and one bowler referring to Shorna Akter was showing her character. From our side its not just Minnu Mani but Jemimah who was willing to bowl the tough overs.
The Player of the Match Award goes to Shamima Sulthana for her knock of 42. Shamima talked about strike rotation and mentioned that she had hurt herself during the knock.
Nahida Akter came in clutch for the side scoring the crucial boundaries at the death overs.
Score Bangladesh 103-6(18.1 overs)
Bangladesh Women win by 4 wickets
NO BALL!!
Nahida Akter smashes a crucial boundary for Bangladesh side to bring their side closer to a win.
India’s bad fielding can take the responsibility here. Scores level now.
Score Bangladesh 102-6 (18 overs)
The run chase is well and truly alive with the singles and doubles being taken by Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter.
Score Bangladesh 88-6(17 overs)
The set batter got run out in a bad call by Ritu Moni to change strike. The game is surely in India’s hands now.
Shamima Sultana run out (Minnu Mani.Yastika Bhatia) Score 85-5(16.2 Overs)
Bangladesh are under trouble with the loss of Sultana Khatun, who got caught at covers.
Sultana Khatun 12(8) b. Devika Vaidya c. Smriti Mandhana Score 85-5(16.1 Overs)
Current run rate is well above the asking rate which is indicating a shift in momentum. With the wide and boundary that is even more clear.
Score 85-4 (16 overs)
After the warning provided to Shamima Sultana for overstepping the crease, long-on dropped what was meant to be a standard catch for a boundary which might have taken the pressure ofo Shamima Sultana.
Score 76-4(15 overs)
Important dismissal for India as the pressure is now on Shamima Sultana to lead the side home.
Score Bangladesh 69-4(14 overs)
Vaidya provided the breakthrough asshe took advantage of the turn which Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana edged to the keeper.
Nigar Sulthana 14(20) b. Devika Vaidya c. Yastika Bhatia Score Bangladesh 62-2(12.1 overs)
Indian team will be under pressure after dismissals have dried up and both batsmen look set.
Score Bangladesh 62-2(12 overs)
Shamima Sultana attempted to save the over which was successful as she score 2 boundaries off the last 2 deliveries in the over
Score Bangladesh – 57-2
Turn is still available on the pitch as the varied pace and bounce from the pitch almost dismisses Shamima Sultana. But the fourth delivery is sliced for a boundary to make it six runs in the over.
Score Bangladesh 46-2 (10 overs)
The bowlers have stopped giving away the boundaries with different angles and lengths as Bangladesh find the required run rate slowly creeping up touching 6 runs per over.
Score Bangladesh 40-2 (9 overs)
The spinner from Wayanad has come in crucial, taking advantage of the conditions to provide India the with the perfect start.
Score Bangladesh 30-2 (6.4 overs)
The Indian team will look to defend the total with the spinners getting good purchase from the wicket
Bangladesh Women need 103 in 20 overs to win the match
With the death overs ongoing, batters are looking to go for the big runs but both Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur were dismissed cheaply.
India 97-7 (18.4 overs)
But Jemimah was stumped and put the Indians under pressure. But captain Harmanpreet Kaur stood tall for the visitors to put in a decent total of 102.
Shamima Sulthana won Player of the Match award while Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won Player of the Tournament.