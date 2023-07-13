IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Win the Third T20i; India wins the Series 2-1

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team, headed by Harmanpreet Kaur took on their Bangladeshi counterparts in the third T20 of the 3-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The women in blue had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and looked for a whitewash of the hosts.

India lost both openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma cheaply within the powerplay as spinner, Sultana Khatun used the conditions to her advantage.

But Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur stabilized the innings with a 40 odd partnership.