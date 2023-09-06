Injury Scare for Naseem Shah Ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash? Pakistan Pacer Injured Against Bangladesh | WATCH

Pakistan were handed a massive injury scare in their first Super 4 fixture of Asia Cup 2023 as Naseem Shah injured his shoulder trying to save a boundary against Bangladesh at Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. Babar Azam’s men are set to face India on September 10 in the Super 4 stage and Naseem is a key player for Pakistan as he usually opens the bowling for the Men in Green alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Against Bangladesh too, Naseem, 20, opened the bowling in tandem with Shaheen and the youngster drew first blood for his side, removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a golden duck giving his side the perfect start after Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first.

It was all going Pakistan’s way as Shaheen joined the party, getting the wicket of Litton Das for 16, but shortly afterwards, Babar’s side were handed a massive blow as Naseem picked up an injury.

The incident happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s inning, Mohammad Naim was batting against Shaheen when the Pakistan speedster delivered an inswinging ball which took a deflection off the pads and flew towards fine leg. Naseem Shah put in a slide to stop the ball from crossing the boundary however he was unsuccessful in stopping the ball.

Watch:

Shah didn’t move after putting his body on the line, and remained down on the ground as the physios came on to attend to the youngster, Mohammad Rizwan also ran to stop the ball but later signalled to the doctors.

Naseem was subsequently taken off the field and the injury scare to one of Pakistan’s frontline pacers will not go down well with their fans given the many important games still to come in the Asia Cup, including the meeting against India on Sunday.

The injury to Naseem Shah forced Babar to turn to Harris Rauf and the latter further dented Bangladesh’s batting order by dismissing Mohammad Naim on 20, and then getting the wicket of Towhid Hridoy on 2.