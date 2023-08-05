Inzamam-Ul-Haq Set to Return as Pakistan Team's Chief Selector: Report

Pakistan’s former Test captain, Inzamam-Ul-Haq is set to take over as the Chief Selector for Pakistan.

According to a PTI report, a source in Pakistan has confirmed that Inzamam has given his consent to being a paid chief selector, a position he held between 2016 and 2019.

“The Cricket Technical Committee members including Misbah ul Haq, Inzamam and Muhammad Hafeez have been discussing the new selection committee and it is yet to be decided whether Arthur and Bradburn should remain members on it," the source told PTI.

The source also said Misbah would make his recommendation to the board chairman Zaka Ashraf after taking the opinion of Babar Azam on the experiment of having the team director and head coach on the selection panel was beneficial to the team.

“The Cricket Technical Committee will finalize the recommendation for the Chairman role after the views of Babar are taken into consideration.", the source added.

It is to be decided if Inzamam will take over as the new chief selector or whether the entire selection committee is to be revamped.

The tenure of Najam Sethi as the head of the Cricket Management Committee (CMC) lead to a new look for the selection committee as they added Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn as well as Secretary Hasan Cheema who was dealing with data analysts for the Pakistan team.

In the old CMC, headed by Haroon Rasheed, no other former Pakistani player was named as part of the committee.

The source also said that the next week would be crucial because Arthur and Bradburn were given assurances from Sethi regarding a say in selection matters and if they are to be removed, it would make them unhappy.

Mickey Arthur is yet to physically join the team due to his coaching assignment at Derbyshire. But he is scheduled to take charge of the team in the latter stage of the Asia Cup and will be available for the World Cup and tour to Australia later in the year.

Inzamam and Arthur have worked together in their previous tenure where the Pakistan side won the 2017 Champions Trophy and participated in the 2019 World Cup. It was under Inzamam’s tenure that Pakistan was able to secure the number 1 ranking for their Test team as well.