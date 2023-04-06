IPL 16: Yuzvendra Chahal Overtakes Lasith Malinga to Achieve Massive Feat

Rajasthan Royals might have ended on the losing side in their second match of IPL 2023 in which they faced Punjab Kings on Wednesday night but the Sanju Samson-led side did manage to set two incredible feats at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

It started with Rajasthan’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. With 171 wickets to his name, Chahal surpassed former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga to claim the second spot on the list.

Chahal is also the only Indian bowler to scalp 170 wickets or more in IPL history.

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo leads the chart with 183 wickets under his belt.

Meanwhile, Chahal did not have an impressive outing against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, April 5. After scripting match-winning figures of 4/17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the India legspinner conceded 50 runs against PBKS. He

could only manage to pick up one wicket after completing his four overs.

The 32-year-old dismissed Punjab wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan pulled off a terrific knock of unbeaten 86 to guide his side to a formidable total of 197/4.

Chahal, however, was not the only figure who set a record on Wednesday.

Samson, after another impressive outing, has become the all-time highest run-scorer for RR.

Samson has so far scored 3138 runs for the inaugural champions. He is also RR’s first batter to breach the 3100-run mark.

Samson achieved the feat in 114 innings at a strike rate of 138 and overtook Royals’ former captain Ajinkya Rahane in the list.

Samson struck a 25-ball 42 but his valiant effort went in vain.

Punjab pacer Nathan Ellis bagged four wickets in the match to restrict the Royals to 192/7. The five-run defeat now leaves RR at the fourth spot on the IPL points table.

The Royals had kicked off their IPL 2023 journey with a big 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

