IPL 2023: A Look at The New Jerseys Franchises Will Wear During The Season

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kickstart on March 31, fans are inquiring for updates regarding every detail about their favourite franchise, be it the team’s final preparation or their match tickets. Apart from high-voltage on-field actions, there are several factors, which make the IPL one of the biggest franchise cricket tournaments around the globe. In a bid to allow some fuel to the fans’ excitement, the teams have already unleashed their respective jerseys for the IPL 2023.

While the tournament is still a few days away, let’s take a look at how the franchises - CSK, DC, KKR, PBKS, MI, SRH, RR, RCB, LSG and GT - have designed their kits for the showpiece event:

Gujarat Titans:

Proud to have a ⭐ on our jersey! The much-loved jersey is back with enhancements that display our winning attitude. Watch the jersey come alive! #AavaDe

The reigning champions Gujarat Titans have maintained their blue shade in the new season’s kit. But they have brought a little modification to the pattern, adding a patch of gold at the end of the collar and the sleeves.

Mumbai Indians:

मुंबईची with मुंबईची … nowAvailable only on MI ShopCustomise with your name & number️

The Paltans will don their traditional blue jersey in the 2023 IPL. Similar to the previous edition, the sponsor names on the front and the players’ names on the back will be printed in a glittery gold colour.

Chennai Super Kings:

The second-most successful franchise of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings, has stuck to their iconic yellow jersey, which has a shade of orange at the lower portion. As a fresh addition, they have included a zig-zag pattern on the front of the newly-revealed kit.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have kept the iconic combination of purple and gold intact in their jersey for the new season. A dotted pattern has been added on the shoulder and at the lower part of the shirt.

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals have opted for an entirely new design for their new jersey. The franchise, however, has retained the fusion of blue and red. Their emblem will also be printed in a blackish shade on the front.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

The iconic orange and black combo persist in the newly-designed Sunrisers Hyderabad kit. To give it a glossy look, a linear pattern has been introduced on the sleeves, while the logo will be seen on the left side of the chest.

Rajasthan Royals:

A nod to the past. A stride into the future. Our #IPL2023 jersey and its story.

Rajasthan Royals have included a stepwell design in their IPL 2023 kit while retaining the iconic pink colour. The newly added design is inspired by the rich history of “Baories” in Rajasthan. As revealed by the franchise, it is a tribute to the forts that decorate the state.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

We are thrilled to announce and unveil a long term association with @qatarairways as the main principal partner of RCB.Fasten your seatbelts for an unforgettable journey!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBxQatarAirways

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not made any announcement about their new season’s kit. So they are anticipated to don the same outfit as the previous edition. The franchise will also maintain its tradition of wearing a green jersey for a game to spread the message of keeping the planet green and clean.

Punjab Kings:

Get ready to support your team in style!!Get ahead of the game with our early bird discount on the new season's PBKS playing jerseys. Hurry, limited time only!

The Punjab-based franchise has not made any significant modifications to its new kit. The shirt will have a combination of red and gold with the emblem on the left of the chest.

Lucknow Super Giants:

The Lucknow unit, who sported greenish-blue jerseys in their 2022 inaugural season, has switched to a dark blue colour with red stripes on the sides for the IPL 2023 season.

