'We Made Some Errors But...': Rohit Sharma Confident About MI's Strong Comeback After PBKS Loss

Rohit Sharma did not want to count the negatives but choose to focus on the positives after Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 13 runs in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

“Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can’t look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn’t come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into," Rohit said after the match.

Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav struck blazing half-centuries but could not propel Mumbai Indians across the line. Rohit was happy with the efforts of his two middle-order batters.

“Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end," he said.

He himself smacked a 27-ball 44 but in the end, that effort went in vain.

A 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls) changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the back-10.

Arjun Tendulkar (1/48 in 3 overs), who had a couple of impressive games first up, had a good opening spell but went for 31 in his third over as 69 runs were yielded between overs 16-18. Jofra Archer and Cameron Green went for 13 and 25 respectively in the 17th and 18th over.

Even though he was not happy with his death bowling, he said that he is not paying too much attention to it.

“Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that," he said.

Arshdeep Singh picked up 4 wickets, including three in his last two overs, to help PBKS come back strongly in the second half to register their fourth win in seven matches as they moved to fifth position on the points table.

“Credit to Arshdeep for the way he bowled in the last couple of overs," Rohit said in praise of the young bowler.

(With inputs from Agencies)

