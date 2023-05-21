'Communication With Rohit Was..': Akash Madhwal Reveals his Chat With Mumbai Indians Skipper After 4-wicket Haul

Mumbai Indians needed a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to ensure that they would progress to the IPL 2023 playoffs with just one spot remaining and three teams, including Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals vying for the berth. MI squared off against Sunrisers Hyderabad while RCB are slated to take on Gujarat Titans in the evening clash on Sunday, May 21 with both sides needing a win to qualify for the playoffs, while Royals hoped that both sides would lose.

Akash Madhwal came to Mumbai Indians’ rescue as the bowler picked up a 4-wicket haul to help MI to restrict SRH to a total of 2022 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first knowing his side would prefer to chase although they were put under pressure straight away by the SRH opening pair of Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Strikes to Remove Ishan Kishan Early on 14

The SRH duo both smashed fifties to stitch together an opening stand of 140 runs. Rohit’s side were on the backfoot when Madhwal provided his side with the key breakthrough as he removed Vivrant on 69. Madhwal also dismissed Agarwal on 83 before picking two more crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Harry Brook.

Speaking after his 4-wicket haul, Madhwal revealed that his skipper was giving him a lot of confidence during the game.

“I just focused on execution. The communication with Rohit was really good. Practice is the key to bowl yorkers. Vivrant batted really well. On this ground, 200+ scores get hunted down, we’ve done it twice this season, hope we can chase it down," said Madhwal.

Vivrant Sharma on the other hand became the highest-scoring Indian batter in his first inning and felt confident that his side would be able to defend the 201-run target.

"I just focused on execution. The communication with Rohit was really good. Practice is the key to bowl yorkers. Vivrant batted really well. On this ground, 200+ scores get hunted down, we've done it twice this season, hope we can chase it down," said Vivrant.