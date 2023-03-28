IPL 2023: AB de Villiers Pens Emotional Note For RCB Fans, Thanks Virat Kohli After Getting Inducted in Hall of Fame

AB de Villiers was recently inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame alongside his former teammate Chris Gayle during the RCB Unbox event wherein Royal Challengers Bangalore also unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign.

It was the dream of RCB fans to get to see the trio of superstars, Virat Kohli, De Villiers and Gayle back at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The Proteas legend has thanked Kohli and RCB fans for all the love they gave to him in the years gone by.

De Villiers penned a lengthy note on Instagram, revealing how he still got butterflies when he walked out on the pitch. He also revealed that it was indeed a very emotional moment for ABD, as he acknowledged the love from RCB fans.

“I don’t know where to start really.. So March 26th 2023 Chris and I were inducted into the RCB hall of fame and our jersey numbers retired forever," read the beginning of the note shared by De Villiers on social media, along with pictures from the induction ceremony.

“My heart blossomed as my wife, two boys and little girl walked up the stairs to enter our RCB den, stairs that I have walked up so many times with butterflies fluttering in my stomach. It felt weird to walk up there in a different state of mind," read the note further.

The legendary batter further wrote, “Tears filled my eyes when I stepped on to the balcony of our dressing room at the Chinnaswamy in front of a packed stadium. I never thought hearing the chants of ABD could beat the first time, but this time was different. It used to be adrenalin combined with an extreme hunger to please the cry out of our fans to find a way to win, this time it was a sea of emotion that filled my body as I simply felt grateful to have had my time in the arena representing a proud city, an amazing franchise and incredible teammates."

“So many special memories rushed back as I thought of all my days spent in India since 2003, I have a deep connection with this country and its people, I’ll forever be grateful!" he added.

De Villiers further gave a shoutout to his dear friend Virat while thanks fans of the Bengaluru-based franchise.

“Thank you teammates, especially Virat, thank you RCB, thank you Bengaluru," ABD concluded.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to return to play in front of their loyal fans during IPL 2023 with the return of the home and away format after a gap of 3 years.

RCB’s inaugural fixture in the upcoming campaign sees them host Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy on April 2.

