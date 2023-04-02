IPL 2023: AB de Villiers Was One Step Better Than Suryakumar Yadav, Claims RCB's Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel opened his plans to bowl against Suryakumar Yadav in their opening match of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Patel, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022, said that it’s important to stick to planning and execution while bowling to a 360-degree player like Suryakumar. Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in the second match of double-headers on Sunday.

Patel said he has encountered the challenge of bowling to a 360-degree player in the past as he called AB de Villiers one step better than the Indian batting maverick.

Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Updates

“Someone of Surya’s calibre, who’s in the kind of form that he is in, all you can bank on is your planning and execution. What he does after that is up to him. This is not the first time I have encountered this problem. AB was one step better than Surya, in the sense that he would make you bowl where he wanted,” said Patel told ESPNCricinfo.

Patel and De Villiers shared the same dressing room at RCB as the Indian pacer bowled to the Proteas legend on several occasions in the nets. De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and scored 4491 runs for them in a total of 156 matches including 11 seasons. He slammed 37 half-centuries and 2 centuries for the Bangalore-based franchise. The legendary South African batter was recently inducted into RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL 2023 Orange Cap | IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Talking about Suryakumar’s shot-making skills all-round the park, Harshal said that the MI batter didn’t shy away to take the ball on his body.

“Surya will sweep you from almost outside the pitch on off stump. Another ability he has is to take the ball on his body all the time. It’s one thing to take the ball on your body and play in front of square but if you are trying to play behind square and if it comes out a little slower or a little faster, it’s going to hit you. And you have to be okay with that. I don’t think many players are,” Patel added.

Get the latest Cricket News here