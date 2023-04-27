IPL 2023: Adam Zampa, Yashasvi Jaiswal Shine as RR Beat CSK by 32 Runs, Reclaim Top Spot

Rajasthan Royals ended their two-game losing streak and defeated MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs to reclaim the top spot in IPL 2023 points table, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. It was RR’s 200th match and they were able to pick up a much-needed win and stop CSK’s three-game winning streak.

Shivam Dube smashed a fifty, his third half-century in IPL 2023 however, the middle order batter’s heroics went in vain as Adam Zampa picked up three wickets, while Yashasvi Jaiswal had earlier scored 77 runs in 43 balls to propel Sanju Samson’s side to a total of 202/5.

In reply, CSK could only muster up 170/6 despite the efforts from Dube and Ravindra Jadeja.

It was Rajasthan Royals’ second win over CSK in IPL 2023, having earlier won the match by 3 runs but today it was a very big win. Dhoni’s side fell to third place in the points table after their defeat.

Earlier Samson had won the toss and he elected to bat first, with his side going on to smash 202 in 20 overs, courtesy of the breathtaking start from Jaiswal.

The Indian opener smashed 8 boundaries and four sixes, while Jos Buttler could only score 27 in 21 balls. Samson continued to struggle after managing to score 17 off 17, but Dhurv Jurel continued to shine as he smashed 34 from just 15 balls stitching together a crucial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.

A bulls-eye throw from Dhoni removed Jurel but Padikkal smashed a boundary on the penultimate ball of the innings to take his side past 200, and he returned unbeaten at 27 from 13.

CSK began their chase on a rather laid-back note and it would come back to haunt the four-time IPL champs as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to capitalise on the powerplay.

Once, Samson brought on his spinners, particularly Zampa - who was only playing because Trent Boult had sustained a niggle - the Aussie spinner picked up 3 wickets, giving away just 22 runs in 3 overs.

Gaikwad narrowly missed his fifty as he scored 47 off 29 balls, Dube’s late cameo with 52 runs and Jadeja’s 23-run knock couldn’t guide CSK to their fourth consecutive win, instead, the Royals ended their two-game losing streak.

