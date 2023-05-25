'Played Tennis Ball Cricket, We Were..': Wasim Jaffer Reveals Unheard Tale About MI Hero Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal was the hero of the match for Mumbai Indians as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator courtesy of the pacer’s fiery five-wicket haul at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

Rohit Sharma-led MI kept their hopes alive of winning their recording-extending sixth IPL title after Madhwal helped restrict LSG to a score of 101 runs, thus sealing an emphatic 81-run victory.

Madhwal was the wrecker-in-chief as he gave away just 5 runs and dismissed the likes of Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan.

ALSO READ| Akash Madhwal: IPL’s Unassuming Hero Rides on Passion and Much More

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer who was previously the head coach of Uttarakhand cricket team reveals an unheard tale about Madhwal, who he revealed had played just tennis ball cricket when he turned up for trials of the state team.

Born in Roorkee, the 29-year-old’s pace impressed Jaffer and his coaching set-up so much that they roped him in right away revealed the Punjab Kings’ current batting coach.

Sharing Madhwal’s picture, Jaffer lauded the Mumbai Indians pacer for his lethal bowling in a crunch fixture for his franchise.

ALSO READ| Naveen-ul-Haq Reacts to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ Chants, Opens up on Working With ‘Legend’ Gautam Gambhir

“When I was Uttarakhand Head Coach this boy came for trials. He was 24-25 and had only played tennis ball cricket. We were so impressed with his pace we roped him in right away! The year was 2019, and that boy was Akash Madhwal. Proud of how far he’s come! #MIvsLSG #IPL2023," wrote Jaffer on Twitter after MI qualified for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

When I was Uttarakhand Head Coach this boy came for trials. He was 24-25 and had only played tennis ball cricket. We were so impressed with his pace we roped him in right away! The year was 2019, and that boy was Akash Madhwal. Proud of how far he’s come! #MIvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/BH0RTeRKvz— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 25, 2023

The five-time IPL champs are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans for a place in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings.

The Qualifier 2 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the den of GT, Hardik Pandya’s side will undoubtedly have the home advantage and the defending champions also defeated Mumbai in the league stage earlier this season at the same venue.

top videos

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Eliminator Top Moments: Akash Madhwal’s Best-Ever Bowling Figures to Nehal Wadhera’s Deep Impact

Rohit’s forces will be looking to repeat their heroics from the most recent fixture played at the Wankhede where they defeated Gujarat by 27 runs.