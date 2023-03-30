IPL 2023: Akash Singh Named Replacement For Injured Mukesh Choudhary by Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary ahead of their IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is side-lined from the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Akash Singh, who was a part of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has thus far played 9 T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name. He will join CSK for INR 20 Lakh.

Chaudhary becomes just the latest player to be replaced ahead of IPL 2023 due to injury with many star names available for the upcoming campaign.

Earlier, Michael Bracewell replaced Will Jacks for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sisanda Magala replaced Kyle Jamieson for Chennai Super Kings.

LION ALERT: Akash Singh joins the squad ahead of IPL 2023. #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2023

Matthew Short replaced Jonny Bairstow for Punjab Kings after he was denied NOC by the ECB, and Sandeep Sharma replaced Prasidh Krishna for Rajasthan Royals.

After finishing second-last in the IPL 2022 season last year, CSK will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming campaign. Chaudhary was one of the bright sparks for the Yellow Army last year in an otherwise difficult season wherein they saw key players such as Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out through injury.

Chahar didn’t play a single game with the onus falling upon Chaudhary and the young Simarjeet Singh, whereas Jadeja was ruled out midway through the campaign.

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Indian Express, CSK skipper MS Dhoni could miss the opening IPL 2023 game against Gujarat Titans due to injury.

While the Yellow Army have not released a statement regarding the time, Dhoni is reported to miss the opening league game due to a niggle and it will be interesting to see if he does end up leading CSK against Gujarat Titans.

