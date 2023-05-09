WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Almost in Tears After Rinku Singh Hits Him for a Boundary on Last Ball

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a stunning win against Punjab Kings on Monday night with Rinku Singh emerging as the hero once again. Chasing a stiff 180-run target, the Knight required 2 runs off the final delivery with Rinku on strike. It was on Arshdeep how would he defend those two runs to encash as many points on the table. But the Southpaw ended up bowling a full toss which was flicked by Rinku for a boundary. The KKR players jumped off their seats in the dugout and so did the local supporters in the stands. Amid the celebrations, there was one man who was left dejected and completely heartbroken – Arshdeep Singh.

The left-arm quick was down with disappointment and his eyes were filled with tears. He was left inconsolable after failing to defend six runs in the final over. He started off with a dot ball and gave away only four runs before Russell was run out by Jitesh Sharma off the fifth delivery. But he failed to hit the right area on the sixth and all hell broke loose for Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell played a phenomenal innings under pressure. He complimented his partner Rinku, who returned unbeaten on 21 off just 10 balls. Russell was back to his old form when he earned the tag – Muscle Russell. He went ballistic against Sam Curran in the 19th over, smoking him for three sixes in four balls in a 20-run over to change the equation in favour of KKR who needed six off the last over. He scored 42 off just 23 deliveries with the help of 3 sixes and as many boundaries.

It was also a day when KKR captain Nitish Rana led the chase from the front. Walking out to bat at no. 3, the Delhi boy shamed a six and 6 boundaries to notch up a fifty against Punjab. He also stitched a crucial fifty-plus stand with Venkatesh Iyer (11) before Andre Russell and Rinku Singh sealed the issue.

Their second win in a row pushed KKR past Royal Challengers Bangalore to top-five on net run-rate as five teams are locked in a mid-table rush for the playoff with 10 points.

