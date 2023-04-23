'Not the End of the World': Mark Boucher Defends Arjun Tendulkar After His 31-Run Over Against PBKS

Arjun Tendulkar didn’t enjoy the best outing against Punjab Kings on Saturday as the youngster conceded 48 runs in three overs at an economy of 16. The left-arm pacer was Mumbai Indians’ most expensive bowler on a night where they conceded nearly 100 runs in the final six overs.

Punjab Kings would go on to win the match by 13 runs courtesy of Arshdeep Singh’s heroics, however, MI coach Mark Boucher came to Tendulkar’s defence after he conceded 31 runs in the 15th over of Punjab’s inning. It was the joint-most expensive over of the IPL 2023 season, with Yash Dayal having endured a similar drubbing when Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in a row and helped Kolkata Knight Riders seal a stunning victory.

Speaking to the reporters in the post-match press conference after Punjab’s victory, Boucher said that Rohit Sharma felt it was the right time to bowl Arjun, and that the youngster will come out better after enduring a nightmare game.

“I think Rohit, who is a very experienced cricketer, felt that he would bowl Arjun at the 14th-15th over. That was a better match-up at that stage in the game. Sometimes, they (decisions) go your way and sometimes they do not," said the MI coach.

“Unfortunately, it did not go his way, and, in hindsight, sometimes the match-ups do not work and that is just the nature of T20 cricket," Boucher stated further.

“It will be tough on him (Arjun), coming in to bowl at the back end at Wankhede where the conditions were good to bat on. He, may be, got one or two (deliveries) wrong, he probably felt under the pressure but he will live and learn from it. It is not the end of the world; it is still not the early days but mid days in the IPL and, hopefully, he will come back stronger. He has full support of the support staff and players to try and get over this as quickly as possible,” he added.

Mumbai Indians had won three games in a row before their winning run was halted by PBKS and as a consequence, Rohit’s side remain in seventh place on IPL 2023 points table. The five-time IPL champs next return to action on April 25 when they take on Gujarat Titans.

