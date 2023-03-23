IPL 2023: BCCI to Track Workload of India Test And ODI Regulars

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a little over a week away and the BCCI are not willing to take any chance with regards to player fitness in what is a very crucial year for Indian cricket.

Right after the IPL, India will play Australia in the World Test Championship final and will then hit the road for the ODI World Cup.

News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has already instructed the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to keep a close watch on India Test and ODI regulars and monitor their workload right through the IPL. Under no circumstances, a player carrying a niggle or injury will be rushed for the T20 league.

“It’s very clear. It’s a very crucial year and we don’t want any last minute injuries. All stakeholders have been informed that under no circumstances (will) a player be rushed to play IPL fixtures. If anyone is carrying an injury or niggle, the BCCI medical team and NCA will monitor,” said an official close to the developments.

The long home season for the Indian cricket team finally ended on Wednesday with a 1-2 ODI series defeat to Australia. Most players will now enjoy some much-needed break before joining their respective franchises for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League which begins 31st March.

For players, who were part of both Test and ODI squads for Australia series, there has been very little recovery time and they will now have to switch to the T20 mode.

Unlike the previous few editions, this IPL season will see a lot of travelling and more matches after two new teams – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – were introduced last year. 70 league games will be played over 52 days before the action shifts to the knockouts.

World Cup on mind

Jasprit Bumrah is already missing from action since his last game in September last year and Shreyas Iyer’s injury has come as the latest blow in a World Cup year. The right-hander missed the last Test against Australia and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match ODI series.

Even now, there is no clarity over his participation in the Indian Premier League and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper is likely to miss some part of the tournament.

“Shreyas is being constantly monitored by the physios of the BCCI and he too will not be rushed for the IPL until and unless he gets the necessary clearances and completes his recovery. Not just Shreyas, any player carrying any niggle or injury will continue to be monitored by the BCCI,” said the official.

As News18 CricketNext had reported on March 22, Bumrah is on the long road to rehab with the World Cup as the priority. A similar approach is expected for middle-order batsman Iyer.

Not taking any chances

Fast bowlers will continue to enjoy undivided attention during the IPL as they are repeat faces in both India’s Test and ODI squads. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj did bulk of the bowling in both the formats against Australia and are likely to do the same for their respective franchises. The two will again be expected to play a prominent role in the WTC final and the 50-over World Cup.

The BCCI wants to avoid last-minute injuries or breakdowns ahead of the marquee 50-over event later this year. Ravindra Jadeja’s freak injury ahead of the T20 World Cup last year is still fresh in the senior officials’ minds and they don’t want any such scenarios which affect the balance of the side before a big ICC tournament.

