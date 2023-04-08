IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Likely to Miss Chennai Super Kings' Mega Clash Against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ben Stokes is expected to miss the highly anticipated clash against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Stokes was signed by four-time CSK for a whopping INR 16.25 crore and started in the Playing XI for the first two matches. However, according to a report in Indian Express, Stokes felt discomfort in his knee after the training session on the eve of the Mumbai Indians clash at Wankhede Stadium. The report further suggested that Stokes might need a rest for at least 10 days and the CSK medical team will take the final call on the situation on Saturday.

Ahead of IPL 2023, Stokes sustained a knee injury as he didn’t bowl in the tournament’s first match against Gujarat Titans, however, he took the ball against Lucknow Super Giants but bowled just 1 over in which he leaked 18 runs.

While he has not been able to create any major impact with the bat so far in the tournament. The southpaw scored 7 runs against Gujarat Titans, while he was dismissed for 8 versus Lucknow Super Giants.

Ahead of the match, CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali talked about his English teammate’s addition to the Yellow Army.

“He’s really enjoying himself. CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He’s settled in really well. He’s a big part of the team with his experience,” Ali said.

In Chennai line-up, Gaikwad’s imperious form with the bat and his pairing with the indomitable Convway is the best attack weapon for the ‘Yellow Brigade’.

With two fifties in as many games, Gaikwad has lit up the IPL stage in the best way possible and his side would only wish that the right-hander is able to carry the momentum from one game to the next.

In the bowling department, Deepak Chahar has looked subdued on comeback following a long injury lay-off but the India and CSK seamer will hope to make the most of conditions if some underlying moisture is there on offer.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

