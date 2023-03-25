IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Wreaks Havoc, Sends Balls Into the Stand in His First CSK Training Session - Watch

Ben Stokes has already touched down in India to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 16th Indian Premier League, scheduled to kick off on March 31. The England Test captain has now been going through his final preparation at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The franchise, on Friday (March 24), dropped a clip of Stokes’ first practice season with his new IPL team on Twitter.

During the training session, the all-rounder was seen spending a significant period at the crease, practising with the bat. In one of the deliveries, Stokes went on to smash a monstrous six with an impressive straight drive, sending the ball out of the park.

Chennai fans were eagerly waiting to watch Ben Stokes playing in the Yellow jersey for the first time, under legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His arrival at the pre-season camp, hence, brought in much excitement among the fans.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals’ Kuldeep Sen Impresses Lasith Malinga With ‘Perfect’ Bowling In Nets - Watch

The Chennai-based franchise, to make the excitement more vivid, hosted a special streaming on CSK TV to watch Stoke’s training live. In another subsequent tweet shared by a CSK fan, Stokes was spotted hitting another gigantic six over the leg-side boundary.

Ben full swing 🫡💛pic.twitter.com/vBradJ3gGy— Karthi Dhoni (@KarthiMsdian) March 24, 2023

Ben Stokes arrived in Chennai on Friday morning, accompanied by his national teammate Moeen Ali. Ali has been also part of Chennai Super Kings since the 2021 season, in which CSK went on to lift their fourth IPL title.

The Yellow franchise announced the arrival of the all-rounder duo, through a special video on Twitter. In the video, the two Englishmen could be seen making their way out of the hotel in uber-cool avatars.

Chennai Super Kings broke their bank to acquire the service of Ben Stokes, signing the star player with a staggering amount of Rs 16.25. Although, his availability was in doubt as the 31-year-old has been dealing with a minor knee injury that he sustained during England’s Test tour to New Zealand.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: CSK, LSG Hit With Major Injury Scares Ahead of the Season - Report

In addition, the England skipper has a major international assignment in queue as they will square off against Australia for the iconic Ashes in June. Rubbishing all the speculations, Stokes, after coming off the New Zealand tour, made it clear that he will play in the IPL due to his “commitment” with CSK.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture of the IPL 2023. The match is slated to be held on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

Get the latest Cricket News here