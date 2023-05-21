'The Hardest Single I Have Ever Taken': Suryakumar Yadav on Helping Cameron Green Reach a Maiden IPL Century

Mumbai Indians were comfortably rushing towards their target of 201 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. The win seemed inevitable thanks to some dominating show from Cameron Green and captain Rohit Sharma before Suryakumar Yadav took over.

The victory would keep MI alive in the playoffs race, that was all but certain now. However, there was another target that left Green, Suryakumar and the MI dug-out battling nerves.

Green had produced his best show with the bat all season on Sunday. Clean, powerful hitting during an innings that showed by the five-time champions shelled out a jaw-dropping amount at the IPL auction last year to make him the second most-expensive player in the league’s history.

Now, MI were sprinting towards the target.

8 runs needed off 18.

Suryakumar played the first delivery of the 18th over on to long-on and gave the strike to Green who was then on 94.

7 runs for win and six runs for Green’s maiden IPL ton.

Green made room and crashed the second delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar through extra cover for a four. And then took a single.

SKY again got the strike back to Green but it wasn’t an easy single.

Having played this delivery to midwicket, SKY and Green began a risky attempt at a single and the throw from the fielder was towards the striker’s end.

The ball hit Green’s bat and to everyone’s relief, it didn’t rush away to the fence ala 2019 ODI World Cup final.

SKY described it was the hardest single of his life.

“That one at the end was the hardest single I ever took and watched the ball closely," SKY told the broadcasters after MI’s eight-wicket win.

However, there was no end to the drama. With a single separating him from a century and MI from the win, was beaten on the outside edge while trying for a gentle push to wipe off the arrear.

The momentous occassion came in the next delivery as the young Australian worked on into the gap before leaping in joy to celebrate the milestone and the win.

“Green batted brilliantly and deserved the hundred. We didn’t have NRR worries and thought it’d be a special ton which it was," SKY added.

Suryakumar also opened up on his incredible shot resulting in a four to third man that to the naked eye looked like an outside edge. However, replay showed that he had opened the face of the bat at the last moment to send the ball racing between the wicketkeeper and the short third man.

“Yes, I did," the 32-year-old said whether he intentionally opened the face of the bat. “I’ve played that shot in my mind 100-150 times. Now I know I can execute it and I’m glad."