IPL 2023: Captain Faf du Plessis Joins RCB Camp in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has joined the team camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, starting on March 31.

The South African, who took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in the 2022 season, was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of SA20, where he led the Joburg Super Kings to the semifinals.

After reaching Bengaluru, the RCB skipper spoke about his form and also expressed his excitement for playing in front of the packed stadium.

“It’s great to be back in Bangalore. I didn’t really get to experience the home crowd last season. Really really excited for this year, because I will be playing in front of a packed stadium. I am really looking forward to that," Faf said in a video posted by RCB on their social media.

“SA League was the last competition that we played. Hopefully, I can hit the ground running again," he added.

The captain further said that he had been in touch with the key players and the coaches, “I think it’s important just to touch base with some of the overseas players, especially where they are in the world, how are they doing and how are their bodies doing? Obviously, the coaching staff as well-being in touch with them.

“A couple of young niggles in the team, we’re just trying to make sure we work our way through that. We’ve been joining nice and early so it’s nice for everyone to spend some time together as a team before the competition starts," du Plessis said.

RCB had a brilliant IPL season last year, finishing fourth with eight in 14 matches. Coming for his second stint with RCB, du Plessis will be hoping to help his side get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy this time.

The three-time finalist will open their campaign against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

