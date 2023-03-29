IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Fans Pin Their Hopes On Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali And Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings, with four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles under their belt, have always been a force to be reckoned with in the history of the tournament. The Chennai-based franchise, however, did not have an impressive outing last time. Chennai ended their IPL 2022 campaign in the ninth spot on the points table. The MS Dhoni-led side will be now hoping to forget their last season’s dismal campaign and start on a promising note.

Chennai team management pulled off a crucial signing at the IPL 2023 auction after roping in English skipper Ben Stokes. The acquisition of England’s prolific all-rounder will certainly bolster Chennai’s chances of adding a fifth IPL title to their trophy cabinet. The triumvirate of Ben Stokes, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Moeen Ali is expected to play a key role in guiding Chennai Super Kings to the prestigious IPL title this time.

Ahead of their IPL 2023 journey, Chennai Super Kings posted a photo of their three all-rounders- Stokes, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja- on social media. “Idhu namma all’u, [This is our man],” read the post shared by Chennai Super Kings.

The picture spread like wildfire as fans and followers showered praise on the Chennai Super Kings team and their cricketers.

Lavishing praise on the Chennai Super Kings all-rounders, one person wrote, “Three greatest all-rounders for CSK. They are going to win a lot of matches for CSK.”

“Ben Stokes × Moeen Ali × Ravindra Jadeja = Destruction,” commented another Twitter user.

A certain social media user pinned his hope on Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. “Guys my mental strength completely depends on these three,” he wrote.

One person felt that the all-rounders will “decide the fate of CSK this season.”

Chennai Super Kings roped in Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. CSK, under the leadership of MS Dhoni will, kick off their IPL 2023 journey with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The opening fixture of the 16th season of IPL between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, Friday.

