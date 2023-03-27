'We Call it Craze': CSK Fans Wait In Long Queue Outside Chepauk For First Home Match Tickets

With the 16th edition of the IPL knocking at the door, cricket enthusiasts in Chennai are fastening their seat belts to support their state franchise Chennai Super Kings. This year the, IPL returns to its original module which means the MS Dhoni-led side will play as many as 7 games on home ground.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is recognised for having an electric atmosphere with the stands packed with fans and this year as well, it’s going to be no different. CSK will play their first home game on April 3 while the fans have started queuing up at the ticket window for their passes.

A picture has gone viral on social media in which CSK fans could be seen gathering in numbers outside the venue, waiting in a long queue to collect their tickets.

The craze for CSK match tickets for home games. pic.twitter.com/RPCJzzOM5W— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 27, 2023

The CSK home supporters’ unparalleled enthusiasm has garnered significant traction among the Twitter population. Worried about the availability, users went on to quarry if fans can purchase the tickets online. Reacting to the questions, a fan wrote, “Tickets are sold within a minute. Sold out before I could even open the website while I was refreshing continuously in 5 browsers."

Tickets are sold within a minute bro, sold out before I could even open the website while i was refreshing continuously in 5 browsers— that_one_Jeshua (@OneJeshua) March 27, 2023

Another user noted, “It doesn’t make sense in this digital era. But, back home we call it Craze.”

It doesn’t make sense in this digital era. But, back home we call it Craze.😁— Vadalur Selvam (@Selvam_R7) March 27, 2023

An overwhelmed fan termed Chennai Super Kings the “greatest cricket franchise of all time” in terms of their massive fanbase.

Greatest cricket franchise of all time— Muhilan (@notjustcric) March 27, 2023

A user predicted, “This IPL will become the best in all seasons and the IPL going to become the highest-valued franchise tournament across the world.”

This IPL will become the best in all seasons and IPL going to became the highest valued franchise tournament across the world— Kings 2 (@Fanbasecrictext) March 27, 2023

Chennai Super Kings seem to have built a strong squad for the IPL 2023 and have already begun their final preparation at the Cheepauk Stadium. They have roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes, who joined the Yellow franchise for a staggering price of Rs 16.25 crore at the mini-auction, held in December last year. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja- a core member of the CSK unit- also look to be in red-hot form thanks to his impressive performance in the recently concluded multi-format series against Australia. CSK, however, will miss the service of New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out of the campaign due to a back injury.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will begin their hunt for the fifth IPL title with the inaugural match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad. They will play their first home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

