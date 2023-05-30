CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CSK VS GT LIVEAhmedabad WeatherWTC 2023IPL Final ScenariosMS Dhoni
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023 Prize Money: CSK Take Away Rs 20 Crore, Shubman Gill Wins 4 Awards and Rs 40 Lakh - Full List Here
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023 Prize Money: CSK Take Away Rs 20 Crore, Shubman Gill Wins 4 Awards and Rs 40 Lakh - Full List Here

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:29 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 (AP)

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 (AP)

Here is the full list of award winners for 2023 season of the Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the rain-marred final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the full list of winners and prize money -

top videos
    Award Player / TeamPrize Money (in INR)
    Striker of the MatchAjinkya Rahane1 Lakh
    Game Changer of the MatchSai Sudharsan1 Lakh
    Most Valuable Asset of the MatchSai Sudharsan1 Lakh
    Longest Six of the MatchSai Sudharsan1 Lakh
    Catch of the MatchMS Dhoni1 Lakh
    Player of the MatchDevon Conway5 Lakh
    Emerging Player of the SeasonYashasvi Jaiswal10 Lakh
    Striker of the SeasonGlenn Maxwell10 Lakh
    Game Changer of the SeasonShubman Gill10 Lakh
    Most Valuable Asset of the SeasonShubman Gill10 Lakh
    Most Boundaries in the SeasonShubman Gill10 Lakh
    Longest Six of the SeasonFaf du Plessis10 Lakh
    Catch of the SeasonRashid Khan10 Lakh
    Fair Play AwardDelhi Capitals
    Purple CapMohammad Shami10 Lakh
    Orange CapShubman Gill10 Lakh
    Pitch & Ground AwardWankhede (Mumbai) & Eden Gardens (Kolkata)50 Lakh
    Runners-upGujarat Titans 12.5 Crore
    WinnerChennai Super Kings20 Crore
    About the Author
    Aakash Biswas
    Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
    Tags:
    1. chennai super kings
    2. Faf du Plessis
    3. Gujarat Titans
    4. IPL 2023
    5. mohammad shami
    6. MS Dhoni
    7. Shubman Gill
    first published:May 30, 2023, 07:20 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 07:29 IST