IPL 2023 Prize Money: CSK Take Away Rs 20 Crore, Shubman Gill Wins 4 Awards and Rs 40 Lakh - Full List Here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the rain-marred final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Here is the full list of winners and prize money -
top videos
|Award
|Player / Team
|Prize Money (in INR)
|Striker of the Match
|Ajinkya Rahane
|1 Lakh
|Game Changer of the Match
|Sai Sudharsan
|1 Lakh
|Most Valuable Asset of the Match
|Sai Sudharsan
|1 Lakh
|Longest Six of the Match
|Sai Sudharsan
|1 Lakh
|Catch of the Match
|MS Dhoni
|1 Lakh
|Player of the Match
|Devon Conway
|5 Lakh
|Emerging Player of the Season
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|10 Lakh
|Striker of the Season
|Glenn Maxwell
|10 Lakh
|Game Changer of the Season
|Shubman Gill
|10 Lakh
|Most Valuable Asset of the Season
|Shubman Gill
|10 Lakh
|Most Boundaries in the Season
|Shubman Gill
|10 Lakh
|Longest Six of the Season
|Faf du Plessis
|10 Lakh
|Catch of the Season
|Rashid Khan
|10 Lakh
|Fair Play Award
|Delhi Capitals
|Purple Cap
|Mohammad Shami
|10 Lakh
|Orange Cap
|Shubman Gill
|10 Lakh
|Pitch & Ground Award
|Wankhede (Mumbai) & Eden Gardens (Kolkata)
|50 Lakh
|Runners-up
|Gujarat Titans
|12.5 Crore
|Winner
|Chennai Super Kings
|20 Crore