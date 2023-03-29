IPL 2023: JioCinema's Star-studded Line-up Includes Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, And...

The official digital streaming partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) JioCinema has roped in cricket’s who’s who for its expert panels across 12 languages. The likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina and others will be on hand to offer commentary as well as analysis.

The annual sporting carnival will be telecast in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, a press release said on Wednesday.

Apart from the Royal Challengers Bangalore legends Gayle and de Villiers and one of the world’s fastest bowlers ever Lee, the English panel will have England’s 2019 ICC World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, former England spinner Graeme Swann, former South African captain and IPL winner Graeme Smith and New Zealand’s former allrounder Scott Styris sharing their opinion and analysis.

The Hindi will be headlined by former Indian pacer RP Singh and will also include the likes of Raina, Kumble, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Pragyan Ojha and Robin Uthappa among others.

Women’s cricket stalwart Jhulan Goswami, on the other hand, will headline the Bengali panel. The panel will also include Bengal’s Ranji Trophy coach and former India player Laxmi Ratan Shukla, apart from local player Subhomoy Das and former cricketers Saurashish Lahiri and Saradindu Mukherjee. Former RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shreevats Goswami will also be there.

Allrounder Kedar Jadhav will lead the Marathi team, with former India wicketkeeper and chief selector Kiran More also being roped in. Others in the team include cricketers Siddesh Lad and Dhawal Kulkarni.

The Kannada team will include former Indian pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad and woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy. Former RCB and Rajasthan Royals member Sachin Baby and Indian international cricketers Hanuma Vihari and Abhinav Mukund will lead the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil teams respectively.

The other notable inclusions in the JiCinema expert panel are Debashis Mohanty (Oriya), Sarandeep Singh (Punjabi), Manpreet Juneja (Gujarati) and Mohammad Saif (Bhojpuri).

JioCinema will also offer four additional feeds for their IPL coverage this year - the insiders’ feed, lifestyle feed, fantasy feed and fanzone feed. The insiders’ feed will give an exclusive sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes, with unheard stories and conversations from the dressing rooms. The lifestyle feed will give the fans a view beyond cricket through the eyes of individuals from various walks of life, including tennis ace Sania Mirza and cricketer-turned-commentator Anjum Chopra.

Fantasy feed will give viewers the latest fantasy information during the live coverage of IPL matches and the fanzone feed will pit fans of IPL teams against each other both before and during a match.

