IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: King, DJ Nucleya, Divine and Jonita Gandhi to Perform

Read more

Hardik Pandya’s GT though stand in their way, the defending champions won the trophy last time around in their maiden IPL campaign and will be playing at their home so they are bound to be favourites to win back to back trophies.

– ! ⭐️ The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium ️ has memorable performances written all over it Prepare to be and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic … pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

A special message for @msdhoni & @hardikpandya7 👌 A song for the fans ahead of the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final 🎤 #CSKvGT 🎥 Presenting King 😎 as he gears up to perform at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️@ChennaiIPL | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/U9XFe2bmc9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2023

Get to experience the visual extravaganza! DO NOT MISS the IPL MID SHOW in the #TATAIPL 2023 Grand Finale! #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/W5OGC9itQg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

IPL also posted a video of Harsha Bhogle saying: “73 matches, 12 venues and 58 days later we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The biggest cricket ground in the world calls for the biggest spectacle on a cricket field. 39 projectors over 130,000 square feet of mapping area, more than 1000 lights, 22,800 man hours have gone into visual and extravaganza. Get ready for a show Ahmedabad, the likes of which you haven’t seen before. It is indeed time for Lights. Camera, Action, at the IPL mid-show”

When will be the IPL 2023 closing ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Where will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 PM.

Who will perform in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

Indian rapper Divine, singer King and Jonita Gandhi and DJ Nucleya have been announced to perform at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The live stream of IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Where To watch the live telecast of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The IPL 2023 will be live telecasted on Sunday at the Star Sports Network in India.