IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Nucleya, King, Divine, Jonita Gandhi Roped in for Special Performances Ahead of Final

The final of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner and the excitement is palpable. Four-time champion Chennai Super Kings have already sealed their berth in the summit clash and await their challenger.

As five-time winners Mumbai Indians and defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to clash in a blockbuster qualifier 2 on Friday to determine CSK’s opponent for the title clash.

The music and entertainment list for the closing ceremony is also beginning to take shape as IPL announced on their social media handles that rapper King and DJ Nucleya will take the stage before the final at Ahmedabad.

“Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you How excited are you to witness the two in action," read the post.

IPL also announced a mid-time show featuring two other big names, including Divine and Jonita Gandhi to thrill the fans gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

CSK entered their mind-boggling 10th final in the history of the tournament as they sealed a 15-run win over league toppers Gujarat in qualifier 1 to take the flight straight to Ahmedabad.

In the eliminator game, MI thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by a massive 81 runs to set up a mouth-watering qualifier 2 clash against the holders, to earn a passage into the final.

Hardik Panya-led Gujarat will look to brush aside their defeat to CSK and will hope to get back the winning momentum that helped them top the group with 10 wins from 14 outings in the league stage for the defending champions this season.

Mumbai, however, have bounced back really strongly from the disastrous start to the season and have moved from strength to strength as the season progressed.

Rohit Sharma will hope to usher his team into the summit clash slated to take place on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.