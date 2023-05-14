'Totally Understand Why my Dad Loves This City': Australia and CSK Legend Matthew Hayden's Daughter Grace Explores Surfing in Chennai

Chennai, the capital city of the state of Tamil Nadu, is adored by millions across the world for its culture, diversity, love for cricket and landscapes, and Grace Hayden, the daughter of Australian and CSK legend Matthew Hayden, discovered one such experience on her latest travels to the Southern city recently.

Grace had the chance to go surfing at Kovalam Beach, a popular spot in the city for enthusiasts of the activity. She recorded her adventure and shared the video which has created a stir amongst the Chennai faithful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

“Vanakam, Chennai. I’m Grace Hayden. Australian cricket great Matthew Hyden’s daughter," she began.

“I’m here in Chennai and I’ve been told by one of his friends, who also happens to be his CSK opening partner, Murali Vijay, that he loves surfing here at Kovalam Beach," she continued.

“So we’ve decided to come here today, it is a cracking day and I cannot wait to get out there," said the excited 20-year-old.

In a poetic coincidence, the CSK legend’s daughter opted to pick out a yellow colour surfing board for her surf session.

Grace seemed to have enjoyed her session of catching waves thoroughly as evidenced by her glaring smile at the end of the video.

“That was so much fun, I had the best time surfing out there and I totally understand why my dad loves this city so much," she said after her experience.

“If you’re in Chennai, definitely head out there for a surf. It is so much fun," the video concluded.

Matthew Hayden is one of the very first names that come to mind when discussing an attacking opening batsman. His exploits in the Yellow of Australia and CSK are the stuff of lore.

top videos

A tall, strong and fearsome presence who had the ability to make balls disappear beyond the lines at will was a fan favourite in the Southern city.

The big-hitting Australian was part of the CSK team that lifted the 2010 IPL and was also the Orange Cap winner in the 2009 season for his tally of 572 runs throughout the season.