IPL 2023: 'Things Just Didn't Work Out Against CSK' Says DC's Shane Watson

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 17:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson (BCCI Image)

Delhi Capitals suffered a 27-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday night

Delhi Capitals fought their hearts out, but went down by 27 runs against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 167/8 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Delhi Capitals to 140/8.

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Shane Watson said, “We thought 167 was a par score on the wicket in Chennai. It was important for us to get off to a decent start, but unfortunately, we couldn’t do that. It was also hard for us to rebuild after losing three wickets in the powerplay."

The Australian further added, “Everything clicked really well against RCB. Unfortunately, Davey wasn’t able to get through the first over. Then we lost Salt and Marsh as well. So, things just didn’t work out against CSK."

    When asked about the aspects the team needs to focus on for the upcoming games, Watson said, “We’ve got to just keep working on getting better. We were excellent with the ball for the majority of CSK’s innings. We have to find a way to execute our skills with the bat for a longer period of time. If we can do that, as we have done at certain stages of the tournament, then we can produce good batting performances."

    Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their next match of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

