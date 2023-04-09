IPL 2023: Huge Blow For CSK as Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes Set to Miss Few Games, Says Report

Chennai Super Kings have a bit of mixed news as Moeen Ali is set to return for their next match after missing the win over Mumbai Indians however, Deepak Chahar is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up another injury, while Ben Stokes is expected to be out for a week.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Chahar sustained a hamstring issue during the 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede and thus he is likely to miss quite a few games. Having missed the entire IPL 2022 campaign, the star pacer’s ill-fated tryst with injuries is likely to see him sit out a couple more matches this season as well.

Chahar bowled just five balls before limping out of the match against MI, he later left the field and played no further part in the match. MS Dhoni’s men are also likely to miss the services of another big-money recruit, Ben Stokes who has sustained an ankle injury and could miss nearly a week’s action as per the same report.

Stokes could miss the next match against league leaders Rajasthan Royals on April 12, however, he could return for the subsequent fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17, but that will depend on his recovery.

Stokes is already nursing a knee injury and has not been bowling for CSK, the England all-rounder’s latest setback comes as another worry for the Yellow Army.

There’s some respite for the four-time champs however as they are set to welcome back Moeen Ali for their next match. The England all-rounder missed the meeting against Mumbai Indians due to food poisoning, however, he is expected to be fit for the next game against the Royals.

A win would take CSK to the top of the table and they would need all the help that they can get. Meanwhile, even in the absence of Chahar, Stokes and Moeen Ali, the Super Kings defeated the record IPL champs without many complications as Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were on song with the ball and the bat respectively to guide their side to a much-needed second win of their campaign.

