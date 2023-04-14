IPL 2023: CSK Miss 'Dhoni Review System' in Shivam Dube's Dismissal Against Rajasthan Royals

The Decision Review System (DRS) became a big talking point during an IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Chennai batter Shivam Dube was adjudged lbw after he failed to connect his bat with a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery in the 12th over of the innings.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Dube departed to the dressing room after scoring eight runs off nine balls. But replays later suggested that the ball actually would have missed the stumps.

Bringing the DRS into play could have very well changed the scenario but Dube, quite surprisingly, opted to refrain from asking for a referral.

CSK are usually is spot on with their DRS appeals, thanks to the expertise of skipper MS Dhoni.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Dube’s dismissal, eventually, resulted in a collapse as CSK lost their next three wickets within a span of just 21 runs.

This IPL season has so far proved to be quite a pale one for Dube. After playing four matches till now, he has managed to score 82 runs in this season’s IPL.

Earlier, batting first, RR posted a challenging total of 175/8. It was England’s destructive opener Jos Buttler who once again starred for them.

Buttler continued his red-hot form by bringing up a fine half century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He slammed three sixes and a solitary four to score a 36-ball 52. West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer also came up with a handy knock of unbeaten 18-ball 30 to guide Sanju Samson’s men to what proved to be a winning total.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Akash Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each for CSK.

Dhoni, who was leading CSK for the 200th time, tried to weather the storm but his fearless batting ultimately proved futile.

With 21 runs needed to win off the final over of the contest, Dhoni hit two back-to-back sixes while facing RR pacer Sandeep Sharma.

But Sandeep came up with a pinpoint yorker on the final delivery of the thrilling encounter to deter the legendary skipper from clinching a memorable win.

With three wins from four matches, RR are now at the top of the points table.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here