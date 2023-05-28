IPL 2023: How Chennai Super Kings Made it to a Record 10th Final

And then there were two.

Chennai Super Kings are back to where they belong. IPL 2022 was an anomaly for the four-time champions when they finished second from last. They have made quite a comeback by first qualifying for the playoffs as the second best team of the league stage and then defeated favourites and defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier to make it to the final - a record-extending 10th time.

Plenty of factors have contributed to their terrific run. Their opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad has provided solid starts on a consistent basis. The middle-order has been contributing well and then CSK captain MS Dhoni himself has been providing the finishing touches despite battling a knee problem.

Their bowlers made rapid improvements as the season progressed. Ravindra Jadeja has been his usual best, Matheesha Pathirana has grown into the role of a reliable death-overs bowler while Tushar Deshpande has also come into his own.

CSK have also refrained from tinkering with their playing XIs which has been their hallmark.

Here’s a look at how they made it to the final

Here’s how they made it to IPL 2023 final

top videos

Match 1: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 5 Wickets

Match 2: Defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 Runs

Match 3: Defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets

Match 4: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 Runs

Match 5: Defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 Runs

Match 6: Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets

Match 7: Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs

Match 9: Defeated Rajasthan Royals by 32 Runs

Match 9: Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 Wickets

Match 10: No Result vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 11: Defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 Wickets

Match 12: Defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 Runs

Match 13: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 Wickets

Match 14: Defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 Runs

Qualifier 1: Defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 Runs

CSK and GT have so far clashed four times in IPL. The first three times, it was GT who emerged victorious and CSK beat them for the first time during the first qualifier in Chennai earlier this week.