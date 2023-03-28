IPL 2023: CSK Star Ben Stokes to Play as Specialist Batter, Unlikely to Bowl Due to Knee Injury - Report

Chennai Super Kings’ blockbuster signing Ben Stokes is likely to start the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign as a specialist batter. CSK acquired the England all-rounder’s services after shelling out an eye-watering Rs 16.25 crore during the IPL 2023 auction.

The England Test skipper has had a cortisone injection to manage an injury on his left knee as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, thus he won’t be seen bowling much during the initial phase of the league campaign.

The 31-year-old has fought off multiple knee injuries during his career although he sustained a flare-up during England’s tour of New Zealand recently, and subsequently, he only bowled nine overs in the two Tests. Stokes also looked in discomfort on the final day of the series.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Whistles Galore as CSK Skipper MS Dhoni’s Sixes Send Fans Into Frenzy, Watch Mike Hussey’s Reaction

The all-rounder hopes had earlier stated that the setback was very frustrating although he hoped to get into good shape during the IPL 2023 season with the Ashes set to start from June 16.

The report further adds that Stokes had taken a cortisone injection, which is a common anti-inflammatory measure to reduce the swelling on his left knee before joining up with his CSK teammates last week.

CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey told ESPNcricinfo that he expects Ben Stokes to play as a specialist batter from the get-go. As far as his bowling is concerned, Hussey revealed that he hasn’t bowled much recently. The Chennai-based franchise has shared glimpses of Stokes striking the ball hard with the willow but no signs yet of him rolling his arm.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan Royals Team Preview IPL 2023: Sanju Samson And Co Need to Level Up to Get Hands on Trophy

Hussey further revealed that CSK’s physios are in touch with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and he insisted that Stokes might need a few weeks to bowl properly, and he expects the Englishman to bowl in the latter stages of the IPL 2023.

Hussey further revealed that as far as Stokes’ batting is concerned, he’s striking the ball really well and he hoped to have him bowl as well to help CSK’s push for the league title.

The Yellow Army will open their IPL 2023 campaign with an away trip to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31 against the defending champions Gujarat Titans, after which they return to their den, the Chepauk on April 3 to square off against Lucknow Super Giants.

Get the latest Cricket News here