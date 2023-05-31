IPL 2023: CSK Star Backtracks From 'Greatest Win in my Career' Statement After Social Media Backlash

Chennai Super Kings stormed to a record-equaling fifth IPL title after chasing down 171 against Gujarat Titans in a rain curtailed affair in Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja blasted a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the chase in a nerve-shredding finale to seal a five-wicket win.

Naturally, CSK stars were chuffed to bits, celebrating, howling, hugging their teammates and loved ones while soaking in the moment.

One of the major contributor to CSK’s triumph was the form of their opening batter Devon Conway who also won the player-of-the-match award for his 25-ball 47 in the summit clash.

And during a post-match interview with the broadcasters, Conway said the title triumph was the ‘greatest win’ of his career.

“Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn’t get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes," Conway had said.

Fans of New Zealand cricket team took umbrage at the statement and they slammed Conway for rating IPL over winning the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 when they beat India in the summit clash.

Now, Conway has backtracked on the call, saying it’s the ‘best T20 victory’ of his career but not his best.

“I think it’s the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn’t say it’s overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career,” Conway told RNZ.

“I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special,” he added.

Conway said playing regularly for CSK in IPL 2023 was a great experience.

“It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it’s like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order,” Conway said.

Conway said the team management showed faith in him throughout the campaign which helped him put his best foot forward.

“Getting that backing (to open) from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament,” he said.

The 31-year-old said the experience will help him come the ODI World Cup which will be held in India later this year.

“A lot of the surfaces are generally batter friendly. So, I’ve taken a lot of pleasure in training hard on a lot of these surfaces and playing on different grounds, taking notes of what different grounds change from the next,” Conway said.