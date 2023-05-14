IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Wins Toss, Unchanged Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bat Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and decides to bat first against Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - LIVE

MS Dhoni said that CSK are unchanged for the importnt clash.

“We’ll bat first. We’ve been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what’s a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game," MS Dhoni said after winning the toss.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Request to Dhoni on Impending IPL Retirement

Nitish Rana said that KKR have brought in Vaibhav Arora in place of Anukul Roy.

“Would have liked to bat first as well. The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play. I think pressure was there in the first game as well, it is there now as well. Such is the IPL, we can’t take it lightly. If any department falters, then 90% the result goes against you. So we need to be clinical in all departments. One change for us - Anukul Roy goes out, Vaibhav Arora comes in," Nitish Rana said at the toss.

CSK vs KKR Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

top videos

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson