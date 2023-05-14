CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023: Sunil Narine Spins His Mystery to Castle Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in Same Over | Watch

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 20:53 IST

Chennai, India

IPL 2023: KKR's Sunil Narine got Moeen Ali of CSK bowled (IPL/BCCI)

Sunil Narine got the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali, both bowled, in the same over

Sunil Narine spun his web around the Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali, dismissing the pair in the same over, during match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The 11th over of the CSK innings, after MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR, yielded two crucial wickets.

In fact, Narine got both batters bowled and that too him getting a wicket for the first time since 29th April

On the first ball, Narine got the wicket of Rayudu, as he bowled it flat and stayed straight. Rayudu treid to sweep the ball but missed it comepltely. The delivery went on to hit the top of off stump.

On the last ball of the same pver, Narine bowled Moeen Ali with a carrom ball. Moeen Ali played for the turn and was beaten on the inside edge as the ball rocked back and hit his stumps.

Fans too were left impressed by Narine’sspin bowling:

After winning the toss, CSK captain Dhoni had predicted spin to play an important role.

“We’ve been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow," MSD said after winning the toss.

“Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what’s a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine," he had added.

    KKR skipper Nitish Rana too had stressed on the role of a spinner in the game.

    “The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play.

