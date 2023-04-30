IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Pip Chennai Super Kings by 4 Wickets in Last-ball Thriller

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 4 wickets in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for Punjab with a 24-ball 42 as Liam Livingstone made 40 runs from 24 balls as Shahrukh Khan and Sikandar Raza took their team to a thrilling win off the last ball.

Chasing 201 for a win, Punjab needed nine runs from the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana who conceded just two from the first three deliveries. But Raza remained calm under immense pressure, scoring two runs each from the next two deliveries.

Raza (13 not out) sent the final ball towards the boundary but Maheesh Theekshana stopped it just before the ropes in a brilliant fielding effort but by that time the PBKS batters had completed three runs to the stunned silence of the home crowd at Chepauk.

Punjab finished at 201 for 6 as Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) playing crucial roles as CSK opener Devon Conway’s brilliant knock of 92 not out went in vain.

Punjab batters did well to pull off a win after victory looked difficult in the middle overs before Livingstone and Curran turned things around. The 24 runs conceded by Tushar Deshpande in the 16th over proved crucial in the final analysis.

With 22 runs needed from 12 balls, Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10 balls) hit the first ball for a four and got two off the next. He fell off the fourth ball, caught by substitute Shaik Rasheed in the deep. The third umpire ruled the batter out after the fielder caught the ball and tripped back close to the boundary rope.

Deshpande finished with 3 for 49 from his four overs while Ravindra Jadeja took 2 for 32 in his quota of four overs.

Punjab batters began the run chase with a rapid stand between captain Shikhar Dhawan (28) and Prabhsimran Singh before the former fell to Deshpande. The openers brought up the 50 in the powerplay. Dhawan’s attempt to cut over the in-field saw him find Matheesha Pathirana off the top-edge.

Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide (13) added 44 runs in quick time before the latter became Jadeja’s first victim. Prabhsimran jumped out of the crease and saw the ball turn slightly, beating him for Dhoni to complete an easy stumping.

Taide was the next to go, caught and bowled by Jadeja for 13 as Punjab slipped to 94 for 3 in the 11th over.

Things seemed to slip away from PBKS as the batters could not find the big over and required run-rate kept climbing. But Raza and M Shahrukh Khan (2 not out) scored 15 runs from eight balls to see PBKS cross the target.

Earlier, Devon Conway’s sublime innings of unbeaten 92 off 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 37 off 31 and MS Dhoni’s consecutive sixes off the last two balls powered CSK to 200/4 against PBKS.

After Conway and Gaikwad provided a good start and stitched an 86-run opening partnership, Shivam Dube played a fine cameo 28 off 17, Then, Dhoni played with his vintage style as he finished the innings with two back-to-back sixes.

Batting first, CSK got off to a good start as the opening combination of Gaikwad and Conway raised 57/0 in the Power-play with their fine shot selections. After a couple of quiet overs, the duo brisked up the pace of the innings with timely hits.

When PBKS were in desperate need of a wicket, Sikander Raza provided a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Gaikwad for 37 in the 10 over, ending an 86-run opening partnership and CSK were 90/1 halfway through the innings.

Soon Conway completed his 5th fifty of the season off 31 balls with a boundary through a reverse sweep. Then, Dube smashed Kagiso Rabada for a maximum on a shot ball.

When the duo was taking the bowlers to cleaners, Arshdeep Singh brought Dube’s quick-fire cameo to an end in the 14th over, trapping him in the slower ball. Dube looked to loft it but got the toe end of the bat. It went up in the air toward long on where Shahrukh Khan settled near the ropes and took a fine catch.

Conway started the 15th over with a fine boundary over extra cover off the bowling of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali too joined the party as he wasted no time and hammered his first ball to the boundary and Conway ended over with a four.

Then Moeen smashed Sam Curran’s slower ball over extra-cover for four before Rahul Chahar got him in the 17th over. But Conway was on his merry ways as he finished the over with two back-to-back boundaries.

In the last over, Curran dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and there was a huge roar as M.S. Dhoni came on to bat. The next ball Conway pulled it without much timing and hit it flat over mid-wicket. Livingstone came racing in from deep mid-wicket and slid in to take the catch but was unsure and the umpires go upstairs to check.

The third umpire checked a lot of replays before concluding that there is no substantial evidence of the fingers being under the ball. Not Out came up on the big screen, it was a single and Dhoni got the strike.

Then, the skipper finished it up in his vintage style with back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of the innings.

