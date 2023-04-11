IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Just MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson Chilling Before 'Thala and Chettan' Face-Off

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are gearing up to go head-to-head in their upcoming match of the IPL 2023 on April 12. Ahead of the hotly anticipated clash, captains of both sides - Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sanju Samson - were captured together. In a photograph dropped on Rajasthan’s official Twitter page, Dhoni and Sanju, donning their training kits, can be seen smilingly posing for the lens. The special meeting between the skippers occurred inside the dressing room of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, which will host the contest. The Pink franchise has titled the photo “Thala X Chettan.”

Thala x Chettan pic.twitter.com/BQdyrgTnyT— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2023

Sanju Samson was the one who shared the photo initially on his personal Instagram handle. The caption of the post demonstrated Samson’s huge respect for MS Dhoni as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter labelled his senior as “Vathi,” which translated to “Sir” in English. Samson’s post grabbed the eyeballs of his Rajasthan teammate Jos Buttler. The English batter wrote “Nice” in the comment section. Malayalam and Tamil actor Kalidas Jayaram also reacted to the photo with a fire and a heart emoji.

The Royals’ post on Twitter has garnered significant traction from the fans. Some couldn’t keep calm wondering about the on-field battle between two powerhouse teams, while others termed Sanju Samson “a true successor” of MS Dhoni. A fan could not resist calling Samson the “MSD 2.0.”

MSD MSD2.0— Ashok YaduvaNshi (@i_Ashokyaadav) April 11, 2023

Another fan underlined the batting prowess of both Dhoni and Samson, saying, “Most dangerous finishers in one frame.”

Most dangerous finishers in one frame— Hindian (@beingsingle_0) April 11, 2023

According to a user, the IPL face-off between the Royals and the Super Kings will be a balanced one in terms of the strength of the sides.

Thala vs chettaAlmost equal head to head— THALAPATHY FAN (@MohanMo88214186) April 11, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Inspiration idol love emotion for millions of people— Sonu Singh Rathour (@Singh9798383677) April 11, 2023

Both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have played three games so far in the IPL 2023 and emerged victorious on two occasions. Based on their superior net run rate, the Royals have found a better place in the league table, occupying the second spot. On the other hand, Chennai, even after sharing the same points, are reeling at No 5.

The clash between Rajasthan and Chennai is anticipated to be an enthralling one given the fact that both teams will head to the game on the back of a victory. The MS Dhoni-led side outclassed Mumbai Indians in their classic rivalry, winning the away game by 7 wickets. Sanju Samson and Co squared off against struggling Delhi Capitals in the previous match and clinched a comfortable 57-run victory.

