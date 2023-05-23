IPL 2023, CSK's Road to the Playoffs: How the Four-time Champions Bounced Back in Style

Chennai Super Kings are undoubtedly synonymous with consistency when it comes to qualifying for the IPL playoffs.

Among their 14 appearances in this franchise tournament, Chennai have played 9 finals and engraved their names on the title four times. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has lived up to their reputation this season, securing a place in the knockout stage for the record 12th time. Chennai concluded their journey in the group stage with 17 points to their names and were placed only behind reigning champions Gujarat Titans.

To make their way to the final, Chennai will need to overcome table-topper Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The big-ticket face-off will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23. Considering their home advantage, Chennai will enter the game as the favourites.

Any team losing Qualifier 1 will get another opportunity to book a ticket to the final. The losing side between Chennai and Gujarat will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, scheduled for May 26.

CSK did not have a very encouraging start to their season campaign. Squaring off against defending champions Gujarat Titans in an away fixture, Chennai endured a 5-wicket defeat. The only positive the Yellow Army could take from the opening game was opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s exceptional 92-run knock off 50 deliveries. But things soon steadied for the Yellow Army.

In the subsequent match, the Super Kings were the dominant side at the Chepauk. In front of a sea of yellow flags, the hosts outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring battle. Chennai continued the winning momentum in the next game and got rid of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

After being beaten by Rajasthan Royals in the following game, Chennai picked up their form and registered three consecutive victories. Rajasthan once again came in the way of Chennai’s dreamy run and defeated them in the return face-off in Jaipur. Chennai dropped points in the subsequent two games as well. First, they suffered a 4-wicket defeat against Punjab in a last-ball thriller and then shared points with Lucknow in a rain-spoiled encounter.

Chennai appeared to be at their best in the final phase of the group stage. The MS Dhoni-led unit notched up three wins in their final four games. The only defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders in the penultimate fixture. Thrashing Delhi Capitals by a huge margin of 77 runs in the last game, Chennai finally confirmed their place in the Playoffs of the IPL 2023.