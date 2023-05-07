'We Wanted to Target Siraj': Warner Reveals DC's 'Intention' After Heated Exchange Between RCB Pacer & Phil Salt

Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore as they triumphed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday in the IPL 2023.

DC skipper David Warner was absolutely chuffed with the result that lifts the capital city team off the foot of the standings, as they now have 8 points from 10 games, which helped them move up to ninth in the league.

“It was absolutely amazing. I thought 180 was possible. The ball started skidding on nicely," the Australian said.

Chasing 182, DC opened the batting with Warner and Englishman Phil Salt coming out to get things underway and the duo provided a good start.

Salt was especially brutal in dismantling RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj, as the English batsman got under the Indian’s skin by dispatching three consecutive deliveries to the boundary, two of which went all the way beyond the ropes.

“We said from the outset that we wanted to try and target Siraj. That was our intention," Warner revealed.

“We knew he has been bowling really well and been their backbone so if we could just take him on, it would work in our favour," the 36-year-old explained.

Warner also appreciated the efforts of his side’s bowling unit and credited them for the team’s previous victories, in which the capital city franchise managed to dig out wins despite their low totals.

“Credit to the bowlers. They have been brilliant. They defended 130 twice," Warner said.

The Australian praised the Indian bowling contingent in the team’s ranks and said that DC seemed like a good team now after their disastrous start to the campaign.

“We have a strong Indian bowling unit with Ishant and Khaleel. And we are looking like a good team now."

RCB opted to bat first and put up a total of 181 runs thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror and a sizeable 45-run contribution from skipper Faf du Plessis.

Kohli scaled yet another landmark with his innings against DC as he became the first player in the history of the IPL to cross the 7000-run mark. But it ultimately proved futile as Salt’s blinder took the game away from RCB.

